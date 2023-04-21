Wealth Effects LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter worth $171,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BGR opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Further Reading

