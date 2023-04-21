Wealth Effects LLC Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wealth Effects LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $49.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

