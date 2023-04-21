Wealth Effects LLC Purchases Shares of 10,723 First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 221,853 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 134,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66,856 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period.

FCT stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

