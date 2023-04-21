Wedbush Cuts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $29.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 219.11%. The business had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $138,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $138,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $33,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,796.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,682 shares of company stock worth $605,834. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $143,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $157,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.