Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ero Copper (ERO)

Ero Copper (TSE: ERO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2023 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$22.00 to C$25.00.

4/18/2023 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.50 to C$25.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.50.

4/10/2023 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

3/30/2023 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$26.50.

3/29/2023 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$30.00.

3/9/2023 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$24.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00.

3/8/2023 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.50.

Ero Copper Trading Down 1.9 %

ERO traded down C$0.50 on Friday, reaching C$26.23. 131,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,125. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. Ero Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$10.54 and a one year high of C$27.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.79.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.8944282 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

