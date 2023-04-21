Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Webster Financial (WBS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2023 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00.

4/6/2023 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $40.00.

4/5/2023 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Webster Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2023 – Webster Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Webster Financial is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2023 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WBS traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $38.90. 670,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,123. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99.

Get Webster Financial Co alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.