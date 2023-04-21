Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Webster Financial (WBS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) in the last few weeks:
- 4/21/2023 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00.
- 4/6/2023 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2023 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2023 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $40.00.
- 4/5/2023 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2023 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2023 – Webster Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/16/2023 – Webster Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2023 – Webster Financial is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/6/2023 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/24/2023 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Webster Financial Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE WBS traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $38.90. 670,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,123. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
