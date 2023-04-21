WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Trading Down 0.6%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.83. 3,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 52,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

WEG Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

Get WEG alerts:

WEG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.0066 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. WEG’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods such as electric motors, generators and transformers, gear units, and geared motors. It operates through the Brazil and Foreign segments. The Brazil segment covers industry and energy operations which include distribution of single phase and triple phase motors, equipment and services for industrial automation, paints, and varnishes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.