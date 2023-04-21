Wells Fargo & Company Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $295.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.81.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.86. 591,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,474. The company has a market cap of $213.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.93. McDonald’s has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $292.32.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

