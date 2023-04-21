Wells Fargo & Company Trims Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Target Price to $120.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSX. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.8 %

PSX stock opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

