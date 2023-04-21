Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of C$75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.00 million.
Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance
Shares of WDO stock opened at C$8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.67. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$14.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 0.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 25,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$178,244.30. In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 25,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total value of C$178,244.30. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total transaction of C$282,231.79. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.
Further Reading
