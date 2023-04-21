West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.18

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.18 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 2987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.
West Japan Railway Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06.
West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
West Japan Railway Company Profile
West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.
