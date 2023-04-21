Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.86

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.856 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Western Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 61.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 233.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 426,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 298,439 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.