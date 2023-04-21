Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $134.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $142.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Westlake from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Westlake Price Performance

NYSE WLK opened at $115.78 on Monday. Westlake has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.90.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.98 EPS. Westlake’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,239,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,196,000 after acquiring an additional 221,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,029,000 after buying an additional 150,636 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,820,000 after acquiring an additional 342,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,516,000 after acquiring an additional 138,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Featured Stories

