WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WRK. Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

