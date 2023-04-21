White Pine Investment CO Acquires 417 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $665,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.69. 3,065,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,333,766. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.42.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

