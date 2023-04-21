White Pine Investment CO Buys 3,960 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

