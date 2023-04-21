White Pine Investment CO Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

White Pine Investment CO lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 375.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $71.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

