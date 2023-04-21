White Pine Investment CO Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

White Pine Investment CO decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 4.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,268,309 shares. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

