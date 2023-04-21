White Pine Investment CO Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 156,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,743. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $70.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

