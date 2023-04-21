WhiteCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $687,437.53 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $36.06 million and approximately $687,437.53 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00313179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00020059 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000774 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003669 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

