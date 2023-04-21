Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Trading Up 13.7%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 43,599 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 28,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Canada and The Rest of the World, and Unites States geographical segments.

