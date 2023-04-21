Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Purchases 4,595 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 6.8% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TMO stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $570.49. 245,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,510. The firm has a market cap of $220.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.94%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

