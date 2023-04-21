WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.41 and last traded at $50.41. Approximately 3,147,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,979,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.38.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 186.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 69,172 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,509,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,859,000 after buying an additional 189,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 806.6% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

