WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading Up 0.8%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.14. Approximately 40,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 263,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $628.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCLD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the third quarter worth $210,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 39.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 51,567 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 48.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 14.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

