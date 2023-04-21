WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 92,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DGRE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.36. 29,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,034. The company has a market cap of $89.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

