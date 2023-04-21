Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $224.70

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 224.70 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 226.50 ($2.80). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 225.50 ($2.79), with a volume of 536,684 shares changing hands.

Witan Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 224.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 222.30. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -565.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

Witan Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Shefaly Yogendra purchased 2,000 shares of Witan Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,320 ($5,345.87). Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.