WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WM Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAPS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,080. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

About WM Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 66,908 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,359,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,208 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 67.5% during the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 882,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 355,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of WM Technology by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 317,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

