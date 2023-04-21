WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:MAPS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,080. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.29.
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
