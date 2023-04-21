Wojak Finance (WOJ) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $97.52 Million

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $97.52 million and $15,686.33 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

