Wrapped BNB Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $222.68 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $320.60 or 0.01177618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,173,631 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

