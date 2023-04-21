Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $326.49

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $232.28 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $326.49 or 0.01160991 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,181,002 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

