XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $48.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XPO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on XPO from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

XPO Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of XPO traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.54. 4,352,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,593. XPO has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.06. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Insider Activity at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of XPO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in XPO by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Featured Articles

