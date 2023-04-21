XRUN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $709,820.44 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One XRUN token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular exchanges. XRUN has a market capitalization of $331.10 million and approximately $709,820.44 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XRUN has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRUN Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

