Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at $432,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,805. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $137.50 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $138.08. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.89.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

