Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.94.
A number of analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands
In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at $432,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,805. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands Price Performance
Shares of YUM opened at $137.50 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $138.08. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.89.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Yum! Brands Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.
Yum! Brands Company Profile
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
