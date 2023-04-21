Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

ZION opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $177,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $200,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

