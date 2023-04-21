Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $31.12 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.