Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.
Shares of ZION opened at $31.12 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.
In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
