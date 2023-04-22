120,745 Shares in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $2,996,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,610,111.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,489,715.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $2,996,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,610,111.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 951,320 shares of company stock valued at $109,339,563. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXDX. Stifel Nicolaus cut Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.70.

RXDX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of -0.60. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.54. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

