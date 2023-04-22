1,503 Shares in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF) Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $1,432,000. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth $2,800,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Up 0.2 %

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

