1inch Network Trading Down 11.7% This Week (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. 1inch Network has a total market capitalization of $407.98 million and $17.68 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One 1inch Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001811 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,041,891 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

