2,794 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Aflac Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $65.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.63. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

