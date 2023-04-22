849 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $225.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.