9258 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

TGT stock opened at $162.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $247.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

