9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $165.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.81.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.67.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

