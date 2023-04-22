9258 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.33.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

