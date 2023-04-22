9258 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.