9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the third quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

