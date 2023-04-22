9258 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,129,000 after acquiring an additional 189,336 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,330,000 after acquiring an additional 440,627 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,392,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,829,000 after acquiring an additional 94,594 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,293,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,075,000 after acquiring an additional 190,367 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

