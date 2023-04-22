9258 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after purchasing an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,023,000 after acquiring an additional 235,341 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $71.85.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

