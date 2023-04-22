9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 483 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 192,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 264,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IEFA stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.