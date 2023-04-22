9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 886 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

