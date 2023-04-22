ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Trading Up 1.6%

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) was up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.89 and last traded at C$5.89. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABCT. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABC Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.93.

The company has a market capitalization of C$623.41 million and a P/E ratio of -9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.32.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It provides interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

